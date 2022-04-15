Penn State men’s basketball, added transfers by Camryn Winter and Andrew Funk

Penn State twice added transfers to all conferences on Thursday, with former Drexel guard Camryn Winter The former Bucknell goalkeeper Andrew Funk Commitment to Nittany Lions.

Both Winter (No. 69) and Funk (No. 84) were ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 Transitions list.

“I thought Penn State was the right fit for me in terms of what they needed and what I was looking for,” Winter told ESPN. “I had a really close relationship with the coaches, and they made me feel important about what they were trying to do next season.”

Wynter, who is 6-foot-2, was an All-CAA first-team pickup after averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. This was his third consecutive season putting up at least 15 points per game. In four seasons with the Dragons, he averaged 14.6 points and 5.1 assists and fired nearly 34% from a 3-point range.

Winter scored at least 20 points on six occasions last season, including 28 in the CAA Tournament against the Ultimate Champion in Delaware.

“We have some great shooters and playmakers, so I think I can help get others involved while adding a different punch in the scoring while playing on both sides of the floor,” Winter said.

Funk, a 6-5 goalkeeper, is coming off Bucknell’s best season. He averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and fired 36.3% from a 3-point range. He was awarded the second team honor in the All-Patriot League.

“From the beginning, I really connected with the coaching staff and I love what the coach has [Micah] Funk said Shrewsbury was able to do in his first year there. “A huge part of that process for me as well has been my ability to challenge myself as a player, which I would be able to do every day at Penn State, especially in terms of playing conferences and competing in the Big Ten.

“There’s definitely something special about going to the main public school in your state and playing there. I’m just really excited to go there and hope to win a lot of games.”

Funk was able to score huge goals with the Bison, scoring 38 points in November against Illinois State, 34 against Loyola Maryland and 32 against Penn.

“I think I have a lot to give to their program,” Funk said. “I think people will probably look at me and what I did at Bucknell and think I just bring the shot to the table, but one thing I really appreciate about the Penn State staff and especially coach Shrewsberry is that they really saw me do a lot of other things. They like doing more. From professional attacks with many people being able to dribble, pass and shoot, I think I will be able to integrate into this kind of system seamlessly.”

Penn State went 14-17 overall in Shrewsberry’s first season at State College, but nine of those losses came with possessions or less. The Nittany Lions also had victories over the NCAA Championship teams of Indiana, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

They are expected to return four players who started at least 14 games, including the top scorers Galen Beckett (13.3 PPG) and Seth Lundy (11.9 PPG).