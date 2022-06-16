June 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Persevere on Mars spies a piece of its landing gear

Persevere on Mars spies a piece of its landing gear

Cheryl Riley June 16, 2022 3 min read

No, this is not evidence of advanced (but neglected) Martian life.

Monday (June 13), NASA perseverance rover Take a picture of a shiny silver object sandwiched between two rocks on the floor of Jezero crater in the red planet, which the car-sized robot has been exploring since its landing in February 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Why is this little frog so bad at jumping?

June 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The giant strawberry moon lights up the sky, and it was the lowest moon of the year

June 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The giant strawberry moon for June will take over the sky on Tuesday night

June 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Tom Hanks says he won’t accept the role of a gay man in modern-day Philadelphia

June 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Persevere on Mars spies a piece of its landing gear

June 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Aortic Switch Jurrangelo Cijntje at the Draft Combine

June 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

1996 The Elder Scrolls game re-released with modern controls, HD

June 16, 2022 Len Houle