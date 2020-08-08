Person critically wounded soon after stabbing around Mt Wellington grocery store

The stabbing took place on Penrose Rd, close to the Mt Wellington Countdown.

A particular person has been stabbed in the vicinity of a supermarket in Mt Wellington.

A law enforcement spokeswoman confirmed officers were identified as to an deal with on Penrose Rd, around the Countdown supermarket, soon after a man or woman acquired important injuries from a stabbing.

Law enforcement arrived at the address soon soon after 8am, the spokeswoman claimed, and enquiries were being underway to locate the offender.

“Initial enquiries, from our scene evaluation, indicate that this was an isolated incident.”

A spokeswoman for St John claimed the contact to the incident arrived in at 8am and two ambulances have been despatched to the scene.

1 individual was taken to Auckland City Medical center, she reported.

A spokesman for Mt Wellington Countdown declined to comment and claimed police had been outside the shop investigating.