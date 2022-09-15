Persona 5 Royal Western pre-orders open for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

ATLUS Announcing Western game releases and opening pre-orders for PlayStation 5And the Xbox SeriesAnd the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer versions of Persona 5 Royal.

The game will be available in the following versions:

Physical release version ($59.99) – keyboards only The base game and more than 40 previously released downloadable content items

SteelBook in excellent condition digital edition ($59.99) The base game and more than 40 previously released downloadable content items Physical “1 More” version ($119.99) (SHOP ATLUS-Exclusive) – Keyboards only The base game and more than 40 previously released downloadable content items

SteelBook in excellent condition

treasure Chest inspired packaging

Art Frame Le Grimoire

Ghost Thieves Art Prints

Akechi bag bag

Arcana tarot card deck

Digital pre-orders are now also available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store . PC version is also available for wishlist steam.

Persona 5 Royal Scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via steam And the Microsoft Store On October 21 worldwide. It will also be available via X-Box game arcade. It’s currently available for PlayStation 4.

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

take over trailer