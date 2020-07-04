Iron Blade Online

Pet dogs, income stolen in theft at Daphne pet shop

These puppies were being documented stolen in a burglary at Puppy dog Den in Daphne, Ala. on July 4, 2020.

Three puppies and a 15-year-aged dog ended up stolen in a break-in at the Pet Den pet retailer in Daphne early this early morning, the authorities reported.

About $200 funds was also taken when the retailer at 28825 U.S. 98 Suite C was burglarized close to 3:30 a.m., in accordance to the Daphne Law enforcement Division.

The police division introduced a image of two men and women it is trying to find in link with the incident.

Law enforcement are hunting for two people today in connection with a theft at the Pet Den pet retailer in Daphne, Ala.

In a Fb write-up, police also released shots of three 8-week old Maltipoo puppies and a 15-12 months-previous female Chihuahua that were taken in the burglary.

Any one with facts is requested to contact Daphne police at 251-620-0911 or speak to the division via Facebook messenger.

