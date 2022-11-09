Pete Carroll praises Jenno Smith for wearing a wristband, and says “there was resistance” before

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ attack was much more effective than anyone expected Jeno Smith He’s running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one reason is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to playing contact.

Carroll said on the 710 AM Seattle Sports Show that Smith wears a wristband with plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send a play through the speakers in Smith’s helmet and for Smith to call the corresponding play from his wrist to the rest of the offense. Carroll said he thinks this is a more effective way of referring to a quarterback in play, but the Seahawks have not done so in the past.

“If you notice your gyno sticking out of the wrist strap, that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “She makes things easy, speeds things up and cleans things up. That’s part of it too. We’ve never done that before There was resistance to itSo we’ve never done that before.”

Carol didn’t say who the “resistance” came from, but he didn’t have to: Carroll was clearly referring to it. Russell Wilson He didn’t like the dial playing outside the wristband, and so the Seahawks didn’t.

Carroll also said that Smith and Waldron developed a good relationship with Smith who trusts Waldron’s theatrical connection.

“When Shane says something to Gino, he doesn’t suspect it. He just goes with her, so there’s a real instantaneous flow and that speeds up the whole process,” Carroll said.

Again, Carol Wilson didn’t mention it, but he didn’t have to.

A year ago, there was a widespread perception that the Seahawks were holding up Wilson. Now that the Seahawks thrive without Wilson, while the Broncos struggle with Wilson, perceptions have changed. Carroll explains that he loves having a midfielder like Smith, who buys what the coaches want to do.