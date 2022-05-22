Pete Davidson Addresses SNL Exit Before Broadcast Final – Deadline

Pete Davidson He took to Instagram to think of his imminent departure from Saturday Night Live.

While Davidson does not have an account on the social media platform, he has posted a long and emotional message via the account of Dave Sirus, who is writing for the show and also working on his 2020 movie, King of Staten Island. His words were accompanied by a video clip in which he appears as he celebrates the conclusion of production in the first episode of his series SNL With fellow comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

“This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and made me very emotional in the best way,” Davidson said at the top. “In the video, I had just come back from doing my first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’m going to do something last.”

Davidson said that when he first joined the show in 2014, at the age of 20, he admitted he had “no idea” what he was doing. “I still don’t,” he joked, “but especially back then.”

Davidson came to the show as a stand-up comedian, rather than a sketch performer, which is what sets him apart from many of those who end up as cast members. “I knew I could never keep up with or go toe-to-toe with Keenan Thompson or Kate McKinnon, so I was too apprehensive to know what I could bring or do for such a respected historical show and stage. I figured since I became a pose, I’m just going to try stand up and personalize the weekend update myself and I’m so glad I did,” he shared. We’ve been together through good times and bad, and the happiest and darkest times.”

Davidson went on to say he owed SNLCreator and Producer Lorne Michaels and everyone else on the long-running NBC graphics series His Life – expressing his gratitude to everyone he met while on 30 Rock. “I appreciate you guys always supporting my back and holding on to me even when that wasn’t the public opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking to my side even when it seemed comical,” he wrote. “Thank you for teaching me the values ​​of life, how to grow and giving me lifelong memories.

“SNL is my home,” Davidson wrote in the conclusion. “I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I cant explain. I can’t wait to come back next year with Maulani’s musical number.”

Join Davidson SNL As one of the youngest cast members on the show, he quickly broke out as one of its biggest stars. News of his exit along with longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney broke yesterday. In addition to tonight’s season 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne, he will appear later in the Peacock series bobkissAlex Lyman movie nice meeting With Kaley Cuoco, the horror thriller by Miramax the house And a feature that David Michaud recently announced, Treatments!. Below can be found Davidson’s Instagram ad, and the site Young Resident Pete Davidson.