Pete Davidson has tattoos with the names of Kim Kardashian’s kids

Pete Davidson once again proved his commitment to Kim Kardashian in the form of ink – That’s how it looks at least.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed leaving the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend with a new tattoo on his neck that appears to read “KNSCP.”

Fans on social media have speculated that the letter “K” stands for “Kim,” while the other letters could be a tribute to the four children Kardashian shared with former Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm , 2.

Davidson’s latest tattoo wouldn’t be the first time he’s inked himself with a tribute to the reality star.

He’s previously got the Kardashian nickname on his body, and has a tattoo that reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” among other things.

“Yeah, he’s got a few tattoos—some nice tattoos, you know, that he’s got,” Kardashian, 41, told Ellen DeGeneres in March.

“I think my favorite one, says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that’s really cute.”

It’s unclear when Davidson, 28, got the new ink, but it wasn’t visible when he and Kardashian appeared on the red carpet as a married couple in 2022. White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

Kardashian wore a sparkling Balenciaga dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Davidson looked elegant in a black suit and Prada sunglasses.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating in October 2021 after she hosted "SNL".

The hour-long dinner featured opening performances by James Corden and Billy Eichner, before Noah roasted President Joe Biden at WH Correspondents’ first dinner since 2019.

Davidson and Kardashian have yet to confirm whether his latest tattoo is in fact intended for the Skims founder’s children.

Needless to say, we can’t imagine that West, 44, would be so very happy around it.