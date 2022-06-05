Pete Davidson holds the hand of Kim & Kanye’s Son Saint during a shopping trip



Play video content



TMZ.com

Pete Davidson in full stepfather status – at the young age of 28 – ‘because a man already feels comfortable enough to seize Kim And the kanyeson’s hand.

The ‘SNL’ teen was at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday with the 6-year-old Saint Westwho was holding on tight to Papa Pete while they were checking out the shops and before they went to the Cheesecake Factory… with what seemed to be a lone bodyguard standing by.

Eyewitnesses tell us that wearing a Saint’s hat is actually one PD bought for him… which the kid seemed to appreciate, seeing how he allowed Pete to guide him through the Grove’s paved paths.

We were told there was no scene of Kim or the other kids. And no – you weren’t there either… as you can imagine. He might have flipped his lid if he saw it with him 👀.



Play video content



TMZ.com

Unfortunately for him, he might just have to get used to it… because it’s becoming clear that the longer this relationship lasts, the more Pete has definitely met the kids already, and he’ll be around. Not only that, but he is intimate with them…and they are with him.

Of course, there is also a problem Apparent neck tattoo He’s got that all of the kids’ initials (plus Kim)… which caused quite a bit of controversy in and of itself.

Kim seems totally fine with that… and again, he’s just talking about how serious they are as a couple. It’s been less than a year since they were together – however, they almost look like a blended family these days. Especially with moments like this.

Something tells us that if Pete and Kim are still together over the holidays, this year’s Kardashian Christmas card could probably look very different with a new addition.