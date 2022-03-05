Pete Davidson thinks his caricature in Kanye West’s Eazy music video is ‘hysterical’

Pete Davidson does not allow Kanye West’s constant online attacks to access him.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, is apparently unfazed by the 44-year-old’s latest stunt – a disturbing music video for Kanye’s new song Easy as the rapper appears to bury an animated version of Pete alive.

A source said Sixth page He found the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video in a hysterical way.

ENTERTAINING: Pete Davidson, 28, is said to think that the music video for Kanye West, 44, in which he was seen burying an animated clay version of Pete while he was alive is “hysterical.” Pictured in 2021

The insider added that the comedian was flattered by the attention. “He’s almost flattered by all of it because it’s so ridiculous for him.”

The source went on to note that State Island-born Peter Michael Davidson “was not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape, or form.”

Davidson also uses Ye’s online revolutions to grow his relationship with his girlfriend – and Kanye’s ex-wife – Kim Kardashian, 41.

He’s using this to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim. It turns all negativity into something positive.

In the controversial music video, an animated mud version of Kanye is seen snatching a mud house, putting a bag over his head before tying him up and tossing him on the back of an ATV.

Cartoonist Kanye then buries Pete alive, keeping his head above the dirt and planting roses on it.

Kanye ended the clip with a direct message to the Saturday Night Live star: “Everyone lived happily ever after, except for Skeet” before deleting the name and writing, “You know who.”

The musician frequently refers to Pete as “Skete” as a derogatory nickname, although the meaning of the nickname remains unclear.

In the song – which features The Game – Kani is also heard Rap about “Betth Davidson hit a**.”

The funny man reportedly felt the same way when he first heard the song, with a source saying Sixth page At the time, “Pete thinks it’s totally funny. Not only that – he thinks it’s all [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] It is funny. He loves her.’

Not amused: Meanwhile, Bette’s girlfriend and Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, is said to be “angry” at the video, and thinks it’s “too violent”; Pictured February 24, 2022 in Milan

This isn’t the first time Pete has been mentioned in a song. In his poetry on Fivio Foreign’s new track, City of Gods, Kanye raps, “This evening, a hundred fools are dragging” up to SNL. ”

One person who is not amused by it all is Kim, who is said to be “angry” at the video and think it is “too violent”.

A source said People, ‘She’s really upset with Kanye because he’s going to do this. You’re totally over all of this and want it to stop.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star—who shares Kids North, Eight, Chicago, Four, Saint, Six, and Psalm, Two, with Kanye—began dating Pete after she hosted SNL on October 9.

Kim – who filed for divorce from Kanye last year – came close to regaining her freedom amid the controversial divorce when a judge granted her request to declare her marriage legal last Wednesday.

She has also since removed the word “west” from all of her social media platforms, returning to her maiden name.