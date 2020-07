A councillor is desirable to the bosses of a grocery store giant to think about placing the Deepings in their plans to grow.

Andrew Bowell states Sector Deeping and Deeping St James have been overlooked by numerous large-name retailers, which have branches in neighbouring Bourne, Stamford and Peterborough.

But though people there have a alternative of supermarkets, men and women in the Deepings can shop at Tesco or Poundstretcher – or have to travel out of town.