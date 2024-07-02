July 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Petition calls for Prince Harry to be banned from receiving veterans’ sports award

Petition calls for Prince Harry to be banned from receiving veterans’ sports award

Roxanne Bacchus July 2, 2024 3 min read

Real support
Independent Press

Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to provide journalism without an agenda.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition against Prince Harry being awarded an award created to honour an American war hero.

ESPN has announced that the Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

The ESPY award is named after former professional football player Pat Tillman, who gave up his football career to serve in the military after 9/11 and was killed in Afghanistan.

The petition, launched on June 27, calls on ESPN to “rethink awarding the Pat Tillman Award to Prince Harry,” and has garnered nearly 32,000 signatures.

The petition was created by Patty Mikel, who wrote that the award should be representative of Pat Tillman’s values ​​and “should honor someone who, like Tillman, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to his team and his country.”

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was chosen for the award for his efforts to use sport “to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and disadvantaged communities.”

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to celebrate the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured people.

the change.org The petition said: “Prince Harry, although a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that raise questions about his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

See also  BBC reporter claims Kate Middleton's farm video is fake: 'It's clearly not her'

He faced accusations of endangering his squad by publicly revealing military killings.

Prince Harry recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK and Nigeria.

Prince Harry recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK and Nigeria. (All rights reserved to the Associated Press 2024)

The petition refers to a story in Harry’s book, Spare, where he wrote that he used a Typhoon jet to target his father’s car during training.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus Games, a platform that aims to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticised as selfish,” he adds.

Harry recently celebrated the anniversary of the Invictus Games with a number of events in the UK including a Thanksgiving service and a mini-tour of Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle.

Tillman’s mother, Mary, also criticised the decision to award the Duke the prize, saying that in her opinion there were too many deserving candidates to choose from.

The prince, who also served in Afghanistan, has not seen any of his immediate family since his father's cancer diagnosis was announced in February, reports said.

The prince, who also served in Afghanistan, has not seen any of his immediate family since his father’s cancer diagnosis was announced in February, reports said. (All rights reserved to the Associated Press 2024)

She said to Mail on Sunday“I am shocked as to why they would choose such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.

“There are more suitable recipients. There are individuals who work in the veterans community and do tremendous things to help veterans.

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that such individuals should be recognised.”

The IndependentI have reached out to Prince Harry’s representative for further comment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Taylor Swift visits a Dublin bar with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks

July 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

4 signs that will have unexpected luck on July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Travis Kelce rushes from teammate’s wedding to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin

July 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Petition calls for Prince Harry to be banned from receiving veterans’ sports award

July 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Ground Equipment Problem Cancels Alpha V Launch of 8-CubeSats for NASA’s Firefly – Spaceflight Now

July 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NHL Reinstates Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac from Blackhawks Scandal-Related Suspensions

July 2, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Lawsuit Against GameStop Trader Roaring Kitty Dismissed Just Days After It Was Filed

July 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley