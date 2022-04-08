April 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

pew pew! Scientists have discovered a record-breaking 'megamaser' 5 billion light-years away.

pew pew! Scientists have discovered a record-breaking ‘megamaser’ 5 billion light-years away.

Cheryl Riley April 8, 2022 3 min read

In just one night of observation, scientists discovered a new record – the largest megamaser known to date.

A megamaser is an ultra-powerful laser made with microwave light (hence the maser). Megamasers come in several different flavors, but the type discovered by scientists is the most common, which displays the signal for hydroxyl, a molecule made up of one atom of oxygen and one atom of hydrogen. The team argues that the newly discovered massive wave, one of the brightest such beams known to date, indicates a galaxy collision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Scientists discover dinosaur fossil ‘killed on the day of an asteroid attack’ dinosaurs

April 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Hubble investigates strange weather conditions in noisy worlds

April 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Rare videos show captive squid changing color to hide in plain sight

April 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Oscars slap Will Smith: A detailed timeline from insiders

April 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

pew pew! Scientists have discovered a record-breaking ‘megamaser’ 5 billion light-years away.

April 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Why has Mrs. Pac-Man’s appearance changed for Arcade: Pac-Land?

April 8, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Historic expulsion of Russian diplomats will reduce Moscow’s spying

April 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson