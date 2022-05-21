PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in the mix as Tiger Woods struggles

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.
The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with 65 on Friday as he was trying to win his first major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the latter group, who has never cut in a major tournament. There is a crowded field behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish failed to build on his impressive start and picked up a single card over 71 yesterday and is now sitting five shots off the lead.
Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid a cut after a round of 69, although his hopes for a major 16th victory are now dashed with his third round score of 79. There are many notable names who have failed to make this cut. 1 World Champion and Masters Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely disappointed,” Scheffler said. “I am disappointed too. It is never fun to lose any pieces. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to get rid of it as hard as I can. I just haven’t had this week.”
PGA Championship
McIlroy finds himself in the dugout of the back green side initially but plays a great shot to get out of trouble and rolls it to three feet. He gave that chance, but he carried on equally.
Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are now in the back group.
Will Zalatoris, now wearing the jersey, looks relaxed as he shares Mito Pereira’s joke.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 19:44
PGA Championship
Fitzpatrick is now running at -3, but Hutton is ready to get back to where he started after finding the creek in the second.
McIlroy wears a tee along with his playing partner Abraham Ancer. He has a great chance here to recover from yesterday’s disappointment.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 19:27
PGA Championship
There we go. The opening bird of Tyrell Hutton makes the Englishman -3. Both Hatton and Fitzpartek, who will run the next race, are well positioned to direct today’s charge.
Both players, however, have been highly critical of the Greens at Southern Hills so far this week.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 19:15
PGA Championship
It’s been a tough day for Tiger Woods, but he still clapped for 18th as if he was leading the PGA Championship.
Instead, at +12, he’s at the bottom of the leaderboard among those players who have made the weekend.
Woods left five feet to avoid hitting 80 – and he runs it – but having hit 69 to make the cut yesterday 79 today is a realistic result.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 19:09
PGA Championship
Webb Simpson made a great pass of 65 to bring himself back into the red after starting the day at +4. The American hit five birds and made a chip eagle ranked fifteenth.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 18:54
PGA Championship
exceptional! Kramer Hickok just hid from the basement. But the only problem was with his third attempt to get out. After his first two attempts to hit the bank – then veer back to hit him – he lifts it out and spins into the hole!
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 18:52
PGA Championship
In the Southern Hills test conditions, there are low scores to be had. That’s according to Webb Simpson, at least, who posted the lowest score of the day so far at -4.
He still has a few holes to cut, but he’s on the brink of the top 20 having made himself back so far.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 18:34
PGA Championship
Here’s a reminder of upcoming tee times:
18:40 C Smith (Australia), C Young (US)
18:50 T Hutton (Eng), M Kochhar (US)
19:10 S Cink (US), C Kirk (US)
19:20 Dee Riley (US), M. Fitzpatrick (Eng)
19:30 R McIlroy (NY), Anser (Mix)
19:40 J. Thomas (US), B Watson (US)
19:50 W. Zalatores (US), M. Pereira (Che)
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 18:28
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy arrives in Southern Hills ahead of its 7:30 p.m. launch date. There are about 10 groups that haven’t come out yet but no one has yet managed to make a big move.
Despite this, Woods dropped to +13 with his fifth straight bogey.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 18:07
PGA Championship
Make that +12 for Woods, where the ghost line extends into four holes. The damage was done finding the green side hideout on par-4 12.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 17:43
