PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in the mix as Tiger Woods struggles

Tiger Woods was one of the first rookies on transition day in Southern Hills (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.

The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with 65 on Friday as he was trying to win his first major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the latter group, who has never cut in a major tournament. There is a crowded field behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish failed to build on his impressive start and picked up a single card over 71 yesterday and is now sitting five shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid a cut after a round of 69, although his hopes for a major 16th victory are now dashed with his third round score of 79. There are many notable names who have failed to make this cut. 1 World Champion and Masters Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely disappointed,” Scheffler said. “I am disappointed too. It is never fun to lose any pieces. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to get rid of it as hard as I can. I just haven’t had this week.”