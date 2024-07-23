Philadelphia Sixers ready to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson – NBC Sports Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia Sixers are preparing to add another veteran guard behind Tyrese Maxey.

Reggie Jackson plans to join the team after his contract with the Hornets expires, a source confirmed to Reuters. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNI was the first to hear the news.

Jackson, 34, played in all 82 games last season with the Denver Nuggets and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

He won an NBA championship as a member of the Denver Nuggets in the 2022–23 season. Prior to that, Jackson was a teammate of Paul George on the Clippers.

Jackson moved to Charlotte in early July as part of a Six Team Deal One of those deals was Philadelphia sending Buddy Hield to the Warriors via trade, and once Jackson clears waivers, he will be a free agent to sign with Philadelphia.

The Sixers also have 38-year-old Kyle Lowry and 35-year-old Eric Gordon as backup guards, and they selected a much younger guard than either of those players this year in 20-year-old Jared McCain from Duke.

After they sign Jackson, the Sixers will have 13 Players Under Standard NBA Contractswhich is two less than the maximum.

They filled their three spots on two-way contracts with Justin Edwards, David Jones and Jeff Dooten Jr.

