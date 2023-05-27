Philip Scofield: Holly Willoughby says she was hurt by lies in an affair

Written by Stephen Macintosh

Entertainment reporter

May 27, 2023, 18:48 GMT Updated 20 minutes ago

photo caption, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield performed This Morning and Dancing On Ice together

Holly Willoughby said it was “extremely painful” to discover that former fellow host Philip Scofield had lied about his relationship with a much younger colleague.

In a statement, Willoughby said: “When reports of this relationship first came out, I asked Phil directly if this was true and he was told it wasn’t.

“It hurt so much now to know that was a lie.”

Writing on Instagram, Willoughby added that he “took the time to process yesterday’s news.”

The duo presented This Morning together on ITV for 14 years until Schofield’s exit last week.

photo caption, Schofield described his relationship with a young ITV employee as “unwise but not illegal”.

Some former ITV daily personalities, such as Eamon Holmes and Dan Wootton, said the revelations raised questions about how much the network’s managers knew about the case.

Earlier on Saturday, ITV said it had investigated rumors of an affair between Scofield and a younger employee in 2020 – but both have “repeatedly denied it”.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumors of an affair between Philip Schofield and an ITV employee first began circulating in early 2020, ITV investigated.

Both parties were questioned and both rumors were categorically and repeatedly denied, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

Additionally, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided, and found, no evidence of a relationship beyond rumor and hearsay. See also 'Black Adam' leads the Halloween box office with $27.7 million - The Hollywood Reporter

“Philip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and others about this relationship.”

photo caption, Willoughby said it “took some time to process” the news that Scofield had lied about his affair

Scofield issued a statement to the Daily Mail on Friday, saying, “I had an on and off consensual relationship with a much younger male colleague this morning.”

He was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe at the time of the affair. They divorced in 2020, after he came out as gay.

Scofield said he was “very, very sorry” for being unfaithful to his wife, and for lying to colleagues, agents, employers, friends, the media, the public, and his family about the relationship.

He continued, “Contrary to speculation, while I met the man as a teenager and was asked to help him get into television, it was after he started working on the show that it became more than friendship.”

He also said that it would “reflect on my very poor judgment both in being involved in the relationship and then lying about it”.