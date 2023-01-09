Phillies and Giants replace Eunor Marty with Eric Miller

The Phillies and Giants have traded today, according to announcements from both clubs. right hand Junior Marty Heading into Phillies with the left Eric Miller Go the other way.

Marty, 28 next month, spent most of his career with the Royals but didn’t crack their roster and reached minor league free agency after 2020. The Giants then signed him to a minor league deal and saw him post a 3.49 ERA over 56 2/3 innings pitched in 2021. He struck out 24.6% of batters facing off, walked 9.1% of them and caught 49.4% of balls while playing. This was enough for the Giants to add him to 40 men in November.

In 2022, Martí made his MLB debut with a 5.44 ERA in 48 innings pitched for the Giants. This came in at a strike rate of 20.6% and a walk rate of 10.4%, both numbers slightly worse than the league average. He caught floors at a rate of 48.6%, and may have been unlucky at an average of 63.2%. Statcast found a lot to like about his work, placing him in the 97th percentile in terms of barrel rate, 84th in average out speed and 94th in terms of fastball speed, averaging 97.8 mph. He also threw 25 2/3 Triple-A innings with a 3.16 ERA and a whopping 37.2% strikeout rate, though his 38.8% ground ball rate was lower there.

Marté still has a few years of options, so he’s going to give the Phils an intriguing armoire they can keep in the mansion until needed. The bullpen has been an area of ​​focus for the team this winter, as they signed free agents Craig Kimbrell And Matt will see themplus swing trade for Gregory Soto This weekend and marti today. For the Giants, it looked like Martí was derailed from their plans when they did Occurred Luke Jackson Today, claim them to open a place in the list with this trade. Although it was certainly difficult to part with a talented archer like Martí, at least they were getting something in return.

Miller, who turns 25 next month, was a fourth-round draft pick for the Phillies in 2019. He has been considered one of the best prospects in the Philly system ever since, with Baseball America being in the club’s top 30 each of the past three years. . Between canceled minor leagues in 2020 and an injury-plagued 2021, he didn’t pitch much in 2022. But he seemed to get into a groove at Double-A, throwing 36 1/3 innings with a 2.23 ERA. He hit 30.1% of batters he faced but also walked 11.6% of them. He was promoted to Triple-A but his control problems worsened. In 10 games at this level, he has passed 21.5% of opponents, resulting in an ERA of 7.50.

Miller got some attention Here at MLBTR With the Rule 5 draft approaching, he was ultimately not selected. This means that the Giants have now swapped one intriguing arm for another, with Miller not taking up a spot on the roster. Baseball America highlights that its fastball can reach 98 miles per hour, with an overdrive slider and changeup as well. However, they note that a lack of consistency has kept him from truly achieving his potential so far.