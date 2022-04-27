Phillies vs. Rocky: Odubel Herrera, Zach Evelyn leads Phils win

This was what you might call a complete victory.

Phillies stayed well on a Tuesday night.

They beat well.

And yes, they played well.

The result was a 10-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

Are Phillies Slow Starting To Warm Up?

will be the verdict.

They beat the Rocky Mountains two nights in a row, hit 20 hits and scored 18 innings.

Seven of the Phillies’ songs over the past two nights have been for extra bases. Coach Joe Girardi may have been right when he predicted after Monday night’s game, “I think a lot of these guys are really going to start warming up. I really believe in that in my heart and we’ll see some bigger results from the attack for sure.”

Odubel Herrera had two extra hits from the Phillies on Tuesday night, an RBI double and a two-stage homer.

“When the nine-hole hitter hits a double in the gap and hits the creepers, it’s good night,” said Bryce Harper, who had a single hitter and a double. “I thought we looked really good all the way through.”

There was more than an insult to this Velez win. Zach Evelyn made six runs of two-stroke ball, surrendering only in the second half and Homer solo in the sixth to Charlie Blackmon, who had two of them on the night, the 13th and 14th of his run against the Phillies.

Evelyn hit three and walked one way. He’s made 28 consecutive starts, dating back to August 2020, without walking more than two strokes.

Evelyn scored his 500th goal in the second half but knew nothing of the feat. In fact, he didn’t want to throw the ball into the bunker and only did so when catcher JT Realmuto insisted.

“I was pissed off,” Evelyn said with a laugh afterwards. “They were asking me to throw the ball, but I had no idea. I didn’t want to throw it away because I really liked that ball.”

Evelyn didn’t know he hit 500,000 until he appeared on a radio show after the match.

“It’s wonderful,” he said.

Evelyn was more excited about starting the new season for the fourth time before the end of April than having a commemorative ball in his locker. He had surgery on his right knee in September, and initial estimates had him out until May.

He said, “I would be lying if I said it was not rewarding.” “I put a lot of work into it in the off-season.”

Defense, hardly Velez’s strength, also played a big part in the win. Nick Castellanos, started in the right field instead of Harper, who Still unable to play defense Elbow strain made a superb wall jump to take extra bases away from Dom Nunez in the third inning, and Alec Bohm continued his impressive bounce from a three-fault match on April 11 with a solid match for third. stationed.

“He plays with confidence,” Girardi said of Bom. “He was fantastic. I’m proud of the way he handled. He could have gone in so many different directions after that day but he went in the right direction and that’s really important for his career and for us.”

The defense that helped Phillies the most was the shoddy brand of glove work delivered by the Rockies for the second day in a row.

One night after making three fouls, the Rocky made two more. Seven of Velez’s runs so far in the series have not been earned.

Velez benefited from two errors in Colorado and an unruly pitch from German Marquez to score three times in the second half. Phils actually pushed across two runs on the field.

“Faults, unruly pitches, and heads up,” Girardi said. “We took advantage of that and got the lead, and then we kept (running), which is important.

Phils scored four more times in the fourth inning on hits Boom, Herrera, Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins, and three more times in the sixth inning, two on Homer Herrera.

The win left Velez at 8-10 heading into game three of the four-game series on Wednesday night. Ranger Suarez will get the ball rolling for the Phillies and look to continue an excellent streak of kick-starting by the club. Over the past three nights, Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson and Evelyn have combined to allow only three runs in 18 2/3 rounds.