Phyllis will sign Kyle Schwarber

8:54 am: Schwarber and the Phillies agreed to a four-year deal with an annual value of at least $20 million, Tweets Sportsman Jason Stark.

8:31 am: The Velez has reached an agreement with Schwarber, pending a physical examination, Tweets Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

8:21 am: The Velez ‘make progress’ in free agent deal Kyle SchwarberAnd the Reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Schwarber was recently linked to the Blue Jays, but Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Hazel Mae mentioned A few minutes earlier, the team had become “pessimistic” about its chances of signing Schwarber, thinking he would likely sign elsewhere.

Schwarber, 29, was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market in the days since the MLB shutdown was lifted — thanks in large part to the execution of the specific global hitter. The Cubs left-back wasn’t long up for bid by Chicago after the 2020 season, but he tapped into a one-year deal with the Nationals (and a subsequent trade with the Red Sox) in a guaranteed multi-year deal in his second foray into free agency.

While Schwarber got off to a lukewarm start with the Nats in 2021, he got off to one of the most impressive hot streaks in big league history in mid-June. From June 12 to 29, in just 18 games, Schwarber shot 16 home games in just 77 games. That amazing race was cut short by a hamstring strain that kept him out of action for over a month, but the Red Sox had no qualms about trading with Schwarber even when he was on the injured list.

The front office in Boston was certainly glad he did, with Schwarber returning with the same thunder the moment he was revitalized from the casualty list. In 168 board appearances with the Red Sox down the extension, he made a massive .291/.435/.522 slash with seven Homer’s and 10 doubles as the Red Sox rose to the AL East title. Schwarber scored three more home runs during the post-season, including the now iconic Grand Slam that featured Game 3 ALCS over the stars, but his racket cooled down after that, finishing the series at 0 for 15 funk as Strauss returned to drop Sox.

Despite a slow start to the year, Schwarber notched .266/.374/.554 with 32 home points in just 471 games during the regular season. Add in his post-season efforts, and Schwarber holds a .260/.365/.542 with 35 home runs in 520 plate appearances since the Cubs didn’t make him.

Signing with Velez will bring Schwarber together with the former national batting coach Kevin Lowng, who left the Nats crew at the end of the season and signed on to reunite with manager Joe Girardi, who had previously coached with the Yankees. Long’s presence certainly couldn’t hurt Phillies’ efforts to sign Schwarber, and it’s notable that he will now continue to work with the same hitting coach who helped convince this career-changing trajectory during season 21.

Schwarber’s role with Velez depends, to some extent, on what remains of the team’s moves. While he will likely spend some time on the left field and at the designated hitter regardless, the division of the workload between those two points hinges on whether Phils makes another clear upgrade on the field. At the moment, the Phillies don’t have a clear daily choice in left field. Bryce Harper It is, of course, locked into the right field, but the rest of the field is still in flux. I brought Phils Odubel Herrera Back on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, join him Adam HasleyAnd the Mickey Monyak And the Luke Williams as external options in the menu. Suffice to say, it looks like at least one other newly acquired bat will likely join Schwarber in the opening day lineup by the time all is said and done.

