A small, golden-coloured creature slinks through the grass roaming a farm in Taiwan. The photos captured the rare sighting of the cute yet dangerous animal.

The small weasel-like creature—identified as a Formosan yellow-throated fish—was Seen at Wuling FarmAccording to a report by the Central News Agency (Taiwan), translated by the Taiwan News Agency.

Wuling Farm co., ltd Meeting photos Posted on Instagram on May 2, photos show the animal’s black-and-brown head and neck with a golden color that turns brown at the end of its body.

The deputy director of Wuling Farm, Hu Fa-tao, described the yellow-throated Formosan beaver as A rare and precious animalAccording to the Central News Agency.

Although these creatures look adorable, so are martens Actually a formidable carnivore It has been known to hunt in groups and kill prey several times its size, according to Taiwanese news outlet Liberty Times.

Hu Jintao told the Liberty Times that the yellow-throated Formosan porcelain is an endangered species found only in the mountains of Taiwan. He said seeing the animal at Wuling Farm is a success for the conservation effort.

Pictures shared by Wuling Farm show what appears to be a couple of chickens looking out on green grass.

It was reported by the Central News Agency that Hu warned the public not to approach or attempt to interact with the yellow-throated venom despite its cute and animalistic appearance.

Wuling Farm is located 90 miles southwest of Taipei.

Google Translate and Baidu Translate were used to translate Wuling Farm’s Instagram post. Google Translate was used to translate articles from Central News Agency and Liberty Times.

‘Invisible’ creatures are trying to bite scientists as they look closely at the new species in India

Watch a playful dog interrupt a soccer game and refuse to let go of the ball in Chile

Woman searching tidal pools uncovers ‘colorful bubble’ and finds ‘rare’ creature in UK