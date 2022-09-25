September 25, 2022

Roger Waters

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war declarations

Roxanne Bacchus September 25, 2022 1 min read

Warsaw Poland — Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, has canceled planned concerts in Poland amid anger over his stance on Russia’s war against Russia. UkrainePolish media reported on Saturday.

An official at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was due to perform two concerts in April, said they will not take place anymore.

“Roger Waters’ coach has decided to withdraw … without giving any reason,” Lukas Petko of Torun Arena Krakow said on Saturday in comments reported by Polish media.

The Waters “This Is Not a Drill” tour website did not mention the previously scheduled Krakow concerts for April 21-22.

Next week, city council members in Krakow were expected to vote on a motion to designate Waters persona non grata, expressing his “indignation” at the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska earlier this month blaming Ukraine’s “radical nationalists” for “putting your country on the path of this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Waters also criticized NATO and accused it of provoking Russia.

Follow the Associated Press’ coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

See also  WWE Raw summary and reaction (July 18, 2022): The Balls Ring

