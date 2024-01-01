Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6

The NFL has announced the date for the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The game is now scheduled to be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM on WTAE Channel 4. When the 2023 schedule was released, there was no date or time listed for Pittsburgh and Baltimore's final game of the season. The Black and Gold will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback for the third straight game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday. “We'll leave the ball in Mason's hands,” he said. The Ravens have already locked up the top seed in the AFC. As of Monday, it was not immediately clear whether most of the team's starters, including Lamar Jackson, would play against Pittsburgh. The Steelers could still finish sixth or seventh in the AFC. Five teams are competing for three playoff spots, so any of these scenarios must play out for the Steelers to clinch. For the 6th seed: Steelers beat Ravens + Bills lose to Dolphins + Jaguars lose or tie Titans, or Steelers beat Ravens + Bills lose to Dolphins + Colts tie Texans To get the 7th seed: Steelers beat Ravens + Bills on or Tied Dolphins + Jaguars lose or tie to Titans OR Steelers beat Ravens + Bills beat Dolphins + Colts or tie TexansOrSteelers beat Ravens + Bills lose to Dolphins + Jaguars Titans + Texans beat ColtsOrSteelers beat Ravens + Bills lose to Dolphins + Jaguars beat Titans + Colts beat TexansOrSteelers tied Ravens + Jaguars lost to TitansOrSteelers lost to Ravens + Jaguars lost to Titans + Broncos beat Raiders

The NFL has announced the date for the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The game is now scheduled to take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, January 6 at 4:30pm on WTAE Channel 4.

When the 2023 schedule was released, there was no date or time listed for Pittsburgh and Baltimore's final game of the season.

The Black and Gold will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback for the third straight game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday.

He said: “We will leave the ball in Mason's hands.”

The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As of Monday, it was not immediately clear whether most of the team's starters, including Lamar Jackson, would play against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers could still finish sixth or seventh in the AFC. Five teams are competing for three playoff spots, so any of these scenarios would have to play out for the Steelers to clinch.

To get the sixth seed:

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills Lost to Dolphins + Jaguars Lost to Titans or tied

or

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills, lost to Dolphins + Colts, and tied with Texans

To get the seven seeds:

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills win or tie Dolphins + Jaguars lose or tie Titans

or

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills or Dolphins + Colts draw Texans

or

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills lost to Dolphins + Jaguars beat Titans + Texans beat Colts

or

Steelers beat Ravens + Bills lost to Dolphins + Jaguars beat Titans + Colts beat Texans

or

Steelers draw with Ravens + Jaguars lose to Titans

or

Steelers lose to Ravens + Jaguars lose to Titans + Broncos beat Raiders