Pittsburgh Steelers roster discounts announced

The Steelers are making roster cuts to reach the maximum number of 53 men
Pittsburgh tops over 20 players in the latest round of cuts
The Steelers made several roster cuts, as well as two operations, to reach the NFL’s mandatory 53-player roster limit on Tuesday. Steelers fans pick QB in one deal, Steelers bolstered their offensive streak by acquiring Jesse Davis from the Minnesota Vikings. The other deal saw Denver Broncos send outside quarterback Malik Reed to Pittsburgh. Published reports indicated that the Steelers would be giving up late picks in return, and here is the list of players released by the Steelers on Tuesday: Running Back: Max Borghi, Anthony MacFarland Jr., Wide Receivers: Tyler Snead, Tyler Foggins, Cody White Finishes: Kevin Ryder, Jess Sternberger Forwards: William Dunkel, Adrian Eley, Chaz Greene, Joe Haig, John Leglow, Ryan McCollum, Trent Scott Defensive Line: Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Henry Mundo, Donovan Jeter Defensive Back: Justin Lane , Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, Linden Stephens, Linebackers: Marcus Allen, Rondell Carter, Buddy Johnson, Hamilcar Rashid, Delontay Scott, James Futers, Another defensive back, Carlins Plattel, was waived/injured.
