Pixel 7 Pro Camera Zoom, Pixel Watch UI & Scopes

Over the past week, Google ran a Pixel 7 ad on YouTube that just so happened to reveal a lot more to the Pixel Watch than we saw before.

Starting with the phone, we’ll probably get our first camera samples from the Pixel 7 Pro. Google shows someone capturing a dive from a distance using 4x optical zoom, as the 6 Pro does today. In the background, you see a file La Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

There are also examples of the Pixel 7 that offer ‘more detail’, while ‘more focus’ and ‘more magic’ (eraser) are also described.

Using the app on the Pixel Watch includes the Now Playing screen from YouTube Music for Wear OS, navigating Google Maps, Google Wallet/Pay, and receiving a phone call. What’s notable about the last short film, assuming its actor, is how you can flip the Pixel Watch so the crown is on the right instead of the left.

Speaking of watch faces, we see some examples, but they are likely to be applied in the post. The face that looks new is a representative face with two points of complexity on the left (weather) and right (day/date).

We’re getting a fresh take on the Fitbit experience, specifically the workout interface. We see rings on the edge possibly representing heart zones (fat burn, cardio, and peak), BPM (beats per minute) up, step count, and other stats.

On the front of the band, we got a glimpse of what we think woven belt Note the attachment of the plastic strap – coral. and leather belt With visible lugs that are distinctly different from the default rubber lugs.

Other things highlighted in the announcement include the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Tensor G2, and quite a few Pixel Buds Pro shots. This 30-second video is unlisted and posted on September 22nd. It has garnered more than 830,000 views supposedly played as a youtube ad.

