July 27, 2024

Pixel 9 rumored to add call recording, transcripts, new Panorama

Len Houle July 27, 2024

In addition to Pixel Screenshot and Photo features like “Add Me” and “Reimagine with,” the Pixel 9 may get call recording and a redesigned Panorama experience.

As shared by Dylan RussellThe Pixel 9 series may get a “Call Notes” feature that will let you record phone calls and get a written transcript. From there, the AI ​​summarization of the written text seems straightforward enough.

The question is how will availability be by country. iOS 18 is also get the power To record, transcribe, and transcribe a live call. Everyone will be notified when this happens, with Apple stating that the feature will be available in the following languages: “English (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore), Spanish (United States, Mexico, Spain), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (Mainland China and Taiwan), Cantonese (Mainland China and Hong Kong), and Portuguese (Brazil).” Google is expected to offer similar security/privacy features.

The Pixel already has basic transcription and summarization functionality as well as a call recorder, with Call Notes likely to be in the Phone by Google app. It’s also likely to run Gemini Nano for privacy on the device. That would join other Call Assist features on the Pixel, including Call Screen, Hold for Me, and Direct My Call.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 is getting a “redesigned Panorama mode.” With the Pixel 8 series, Google removed the beloved Photo Sphere feature that some people used instead of Panorama, which had a UI that was several years old.

Google Camera 6.2

Google Camera 6.2 from 2019

