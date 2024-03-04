Pixel phones just got a next-gen call screening feature

Google just announced that some Pixel phones are getting next-gen call screening. This improves the pre-existing call screen feature by implementing a new welcome button. Once you click on it, the system will deploy Google Assistant to speak on your behalf.

The digital assistant will ask the caller why they are trying to reach you, and you will be able to hear the response in real time. If it seems important, you can interrupt and start the call. If not, you can kick them to the curb and go back to watching TV.

Google Assistant is already there but the Welcome button gives the user ultimate control as to when to start the scanning process. There is also an option to tell the caller to wait a bit, if you can't get to the phone yet. In addition to the real-time element, you can view these offers widget at your leisure. The new Call Screen update is only available for Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and later.

This is part of a larger March feature drop for Pixel phones. Google smartphones will now be able to share 10-bit HDR videos directly to Instagram, without processing required. This is similar to the approach taken recently by Samsung

The feature drop also expands the company's range to include Pixel 7 smartphones. As the name suggests, this allows people to search for objects simply by drawing a circle around the object. The tool was previously only available to Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 users.