PlatinumGames’ live service title is off to a really bad start

In the run up to the exclusive switch Bayonetta 3Fans have been keeping a close eye on its developer, PlatinumGames.

With this in mind, it has been another eventful week for the Japanese company – with the launch of the PlayStation and PC title, fall of Babylon. It is a new co-op action RPG live service game published by Square Enix.

Unfortunately for Platinum, the game didn’t get off to the best start. It is said to fail at release – SteamDB stats revealed around 650 concurrent players at launch. As explained by VGC, Square Enix’s other live service game marvel avengers He had about 28,000 players in the beginning and It has also been described as failing over time.

Early Critics Reviews And the User Reviews From the fall of Babylon it was not favorable either. And although you have to pay the highest dollar value to own it, it is still filled with all kinds of micro-transactions like premium coins. It should be noted that this title had a separate team working on it.

platinum Sol Krista — a self-published title released on the Switch last month — made a much better impression, even if it was a bit pricey and didn’t do much to stand out alongside other games within the shmup genre.

During an interview with Famitsu last month, PlatinumGames President and CEO, Atsushi Inaba, mentioned how the company was eager to create more games that could be Enjoy it for a longer period of time – Hint more live service games.

Bayonetta 3 is next to platinum. This was posted by Nintendo, and it kind of explains why Hideki Kamiya and the rest of his team were Very quiet during development.