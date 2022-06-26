June 26, 2022

PlayStation Plus Leak reveals one of the biggest free games so far this year

Len Houle June 26, 2022

It seems that one of the biggest, best, and most popular PS5 games is coming to PlayStation Plus, but not the basic version, nor via PlayStation Plus Extra, but with PlayStation Plus Premium, the most expensive version of the subscription service. While the big selling point of PS Plus Premium for many may be the access to PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP games, its library is also filled with many great PS4 games, as well as some great PS5 games. And there aren’t many PS5 games that are much better than Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apartwhich appears to be coming to the PS Plus Premium library, and soon.

The addition of the PS5 game has not been confirmed, but on Reddit a PS5 user noticed that the game appears as a PS Plus Premium title on PSN. This could be a bug, especially when you consider the recent launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra, which will throw some wrenches on Sony’s back end. It’s not uncommon for things to be mislisted on PS Plus, but there have also been times when PSN has leaked upcoming PS Plus games in exactly this way. And with Sony likely revealing new PS Plus games next week, the timing may not be a coincidence.

PlayStation has not commented on this leak. We don’t expect this to change as he never comments on leaks, especially under-the-radar ones, like this one currently, but if he doesn’t, we’ll update the story accordingly.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart It debuted on June 11, 2021 via Insomniac Games and PS5. Upon release, the game has a score of 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated games of the past year.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart It is easily the best game the PlayStation 5 has to offer right now.” Our review From the PS5 game. “From top to bottom, it delivers a virtually bug-free experience and keeps you from wanting to stop the console. rift regardless By itself it’s pretty cool, but as a show of what the PS5 can do, it’s probably the best example we’ve seen so far and we’re still verifying that Insomniac Games is one of the best studios in the world. “

For more coverage on all things PlayStation – including not just all the latest official news, but all the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation (aka stories like this) – click over here.

