July 2, 2024

PlayStation stars have been out for longer than PSN has been out

Len Houle July 1, 2024

PlayStation stars This program is one of Sony’s most unusual initiatives of the PlayStation 5 era. The program allows you to earn coins that you can use to purchase games on PSN, as well as collect virtual statues that can only be seen within the PlayStation app. The program has been completely down since the beginning of June.

If you’re a regular person, you’re probably wondering what PlayStation Stars is. Assuming you forgot or weren’t initially aware of it, like most PlayStation players at this point, the program was an overhaul of the PlayStation Rewards program that launched in 2022. Players can earn coins for purchasing games or completing “campaigns” that Challenge them to play certain types of versus games Custom CollectiblesThese items will be added to a virtual bookshelf ranging from bookmarks to the platform’s history to cross-branded items like Spider-Man Adidas.

However, it is a great way to earn cash, which eventually adds up. We started to notice problems first around june 6When the PlayStation Stars app, which can be accessed via a small icon on the home screen of the PlayStation mobile app, does not open. Instead, players were greeted with an error message: “The PlayStation Stars app is currently experiencing issues. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working on a fix.”

The timing was particularly odd, as Sony was running a bunch of PlayStation Stars promotions alongside its Play Days sales event mid-year. This means that there are some collectibles and prizes that can only be obtained by purchasing and playing certain games during the event. According to PlayStation SupportUsers will continue to accumulate points and collectibles even while the software is down, though they won’t be able to see any of it, let alone keep track of it still incomplete.

After 25 days, the program is still broken. As users on the PlayStation Stars subreddit say: The prediction was made, this puts it after the 23-day outage that PSN suffered in 2011 after an unprecedented hack. During that period, PS3 players were unable to play games online, purchase them digitally, or use any of the console’s social features. Once service was restored, Sony apologized by offering players free games and a month of PS Plus at home.

PlayStation Stars wasn’t hacked, doesn’t cost money, and is used by far fewer people, so the outage isn’t a scandal in the scheme of things. It’s very strange, and Sony has not yet explained what exactly the problem is nor when the rewards program will be running again. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

