PlayStation Stars will launch on September 29 in Japan and Asia, October 5 in the Americas, and October 13 in Europe and Australia.

The Play Station The Stars rewards program will launch on September 29 in Asia, including Japan, followed by October 5 in North and South America, and October 13 in Europe and Australia. Sony Interactive Entertainment announce.

The full PlayStation Stars experience will be available through PlayStation app on iOS and Android. Users can also join the program via PlayStation.com. It will be expanded to include consoles in the future.

Get the full instructions below.

When will PlayStation Stars be released?

Here are the following PlayStation Stars release dates:

Asia, including Japan: September 29 (local time)

September 29 (local time) North and South America: October 5 (local time)

October 5 (local time) Europe and Australia: October 13 (local time)

What do I need to join PlayStation Stars? Is a PlayStation Plus membership required?

PlayStation Stars can be joined for free. You will only need to have an adult account on PlayStation Network and accept the Program Terms of Service. While you will earn certain benefits for being a PlayStation Plus member, a PlayStation Plus membership is not required to join PlayStation Stars.

How do I access PlayStation Stars?

The full PlayStation Stars experience can be accessed through the PlayStation app on iOS and Android. You can also join PlayStation Stars at playstation.com.

We have plans to expand into controllers in the future.

How does the program work?

With PlayStation Stars, you earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our “Monthly Check-in” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns will ask you to win certain prizes, or even be among the first players to win a popular Platinum title in their country/region. One of our first campaigns is called “Hit Play / 1994” where members who correctly launch games that match song-based clues receive a special collectible set.

Campaigns are updated regularly, so check out the PlayStation app to see new campaigns.

What rewards can I get?

There are two types of rewards – loyalty points and digital collectibles. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles, and select PlayStation Store products. As an added benefit, PlayStation Plus members who are registered with PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on the PlayStation Store.

Beautifully rendered digital collectibles, digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished hardware that capitalizes on Sony’s history of innovation. There will be new collectibles to earn regularly, very rare collectibles to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.

Digital collectibles that you win or earn can be arranged on a display case within the PlayStation app. You can also set the view state for others to see, if you so choose.

At launch, once you join, all members will get a Star Gazer Telescope. We will have punto gondolas from Escape from the monkey 2Celebrating PocketStation, Toro, Kuro, and more, as some of the first digital collectibles that members acquire or acquire.

Are digital collectibles unique? Can I sell or trade my digital holdings?

These digital collectibles are created solely for our loyalty program, and while some of them may be rare, they are not unique and do not take advantage of blockchain technology. It cannot be resold or traded. Digital collectibles can only be earned or acquired through PlayStation Stars.

How can I tell how rare digital collectibles are?

Digital collectibles rarities can be found on the Campaign Details screen and Collection Details page.

How do I track my points and redeem them?

Your points balance can be found on the PlayStation app under Player Profile / PlayStation Stars Score History. Points can be used to redeem items in the rewards catalog, which may include digital collectibles, games, or PSN digital wallet money.

To redeem your points, go to the PlayStation app > Player Profile > Playstation Stars > Rewards List.

What benefits do I get for being a PlayStation Plus member if I join PlayStation Stars?

PlayStation Plus membership is not required to join PlayStation Stars. However, as a PlayStation Plus member, if you join PlayStation Stars, you can earn points for purchases on the PlayStation Store, including every subscription payment for your PlayStation Plus membership. Please note that PSN Wallet recharges are not eligible to earn PlayStation Stars Points.

What are the status levels?

PlayStation Stars will have four status levels that reflect the milestones you’ve reached. They are based on the number of uncommon trophies obtained while playing as well as purchases of the full game from the PlayStation Store. The higher your level, the more perks and benefits you can get.

How long will I stay on my condition?

Once you reach the status level, you will remain there for the remainder of the calendar year plus an additional 13 months. For example, if you earned Level 2 in October, your Level 2 status will remain valid during that calendar year, and last for the next 13 months from January 1 of the following year, until January 31 of the following year.

For more information, please visit PlayStation Stars . webpage When it is launched in your area.