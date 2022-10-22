PM warns of ‘migration tsunami’ if Russian attacks continue

As Russian strikes on energy infrastructure leave thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, Denys Chmygal fears a deadly winter.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmikel issued a warning.The New Migrant TsunamiIf Russia continues Attacks on civilian infrastructure His country, in an interview to be published on Sunday. Two days before attending a German-Ukrainian economic forum in Berlin on Monday, the head of government accused Moscow of favoritism.plunged Ukraine into a humanitarian disaster”, according to excerpts from his interview with the German Sunday newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, contacted Advance.

“If Ukraine has no power, electricity and water, it could trigger a new immigration tsunami“, he said. Russia wantsGive Ukraine a cold winter in which people can literally freeze. This will lead to a planned humanitarian disaster, the likes of which Europe has not seen since World War II.“.

Use frozen Russian assets

In his interview with FAS, Denys Schmygal called on Berlin to supply Ukraine with new ammunition in the coming days to repel Russian airstrikes. The Ukrainian prime minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday and participate with the German chancellor in an economic forum bringing together representatives of German and Ukrainian companies.

Denis Shmikel wants to use frozen Russian assets abroad for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The damage caused by the Russian attack is currently “Over $750 billion“, he announced. At the same time, he pointed out that Russian assets worth 300 billion to 500 billion dollars have been frozen. “We need to create a mechanism to confiscate Russian assets“.

Read moreWar in Ukraine: Moscow reopens gas without assurances to Berlin

After the German-Ukrainian economic forum on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a video speech, and an international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will also be held in Berlin on Tuesday. “We will have to invest a lotFor the reconstruction of Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz said in his weekly podcast released on Saturday.

“Ukraine cannot do it alone, and the EU cannot do it alone. Only the international community currently supporting Ukraine can do this. And she has to do it for a long time“, he said.

See more – War in Ukraine: Annalena Berbach warns Russia could use refugees as ‘weapon’