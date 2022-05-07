PMDG released 737 for MSFS on May 9

Finally, we now know that a file release day For PMDG 737 for MSFS it will be Monday 9 May 2022.

The release date was revealed in a short video posted on PMDG’s YouTube channel.

A release date was set by the team earlier in the week after an extensive meeting. This meeting saw the team cross out the last septum to enable the team to feel confident in releasing the 737 MSFS to the public.

Unfortunately, pricing information has not been disclosed at this time. This contradicts what was said last November Robert when I tell a forum user Ala R that you will do PMDG “We announce pricing information when we also announce release day.” It’s still worth noting that the $99.99 store credit that bought NGXu has now been added prior to release.

Despite the lack of pricing information, having a confirmed release date very close should certainly lift spirits for those who have been waiting for the PMDG 737 for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

As a reminder for those who may not be in the know, the PMDG 737 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will first see the release of the 737-700 model. This model will include cargo variants, BBJ variants, and a passenger version. After 6 weeks or so, the 737-600 will be launched, followed by the 737-800 about 6 weeks later. The 737-900 will be the last version of the NG series to be released before the focus shifts to the 777 and 747 for MSFS. MAX versions of the 737 are also planned for the future.

We’ll keep track of things carefully to make sure you’re aware of when Boeing’s aircraft will finally be released after more than 30 months of development.

If you want to know more about PMDG 737 for MSFS before its release, check out Latest live broadcast or Latest Previews. We also compiled a list of everyone Liver confirmed that he will take off the plane on May 9.