PnB Rock’s Body to be released amid tensions with officials and family

PnB RockHis body is ready to be handed over to his family, but the behind-the-scenes process was full of drama between them and the officials… and in fact required the intervention of the police.

Sources tell TMZ… PnB Rock’s mother immediately wanted her son’s body for religious reasons, but the medical examiner wouldn’t abandon her because his death was part of a larger murder investigation. PnB brother, BNP Minhinted at this online – saying the family was having problems with the Middle East – which made him wonder how the funeral of PnB would go.

A funeral is an Islamic funeral ceremony… There are certain rules that come with one procedure – including that the burial begin within 72 hours.

We were told that PnB Rock’s mother flew from Philadelphia to Los Angeles after her son was notified of the shooting and murder on Monday, and went straight to the medical examiner’s office to identify the body and try to release it to the family.

Our sources say that Rock’s mother was adamant that the body should be released as soon as possible due to their customs. We were told things had flared up when the family was told that their request for immediate release could not be met and that the Los Angeles Police Department had been called to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office to help calm matters. See also Supreme Court rejects bid to reconvict Bill Cosby

Our sources say that the PnB’s mother also did not want to do an autopsy, as it goes against their religion…but we told the MEA they had to do an autopsy by law.

TMZ broke the story… PnB Rock and . were shot killing Monday while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles.

The Middle East Ministry released the autopsy results on Friday, saying that PnB Rock died of a gunshot wound to the back/chest, and his death was classified as a homicide.

With PnB Rock’s body finally getting the go-ahead to be released into his family’s possession – after plenty of commuting between his loved ones, the legal team, LAPD and ME – we’re told the plan is for his family to take the body to his hometown of Philly for a funeral.