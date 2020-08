The Pennsylvania Point out Law enforcement are searching for to determine a feminine (pictured beneath) who is a suspect in a retail theft at Giant Eagle, White Township. The incident happened on February 25, 2020 at somewhere around 4:01 PM.

The suspect hid items valued at $119.45 in her purse, then unsuccessful to pay back for it.

Tips may be referred to Tpr. Sink at 724-357-1960.