Pokemon Crimson and Violet Starter Evolutions Guide for Fyokoku, Coaxley, and Sprigatito

A new generation of Pokémon is here, and as always, that means you have another batch of the three starter Pokémon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don’t break with tradition too much, as they once again introduce you to three adorable creatures that represent the three basic types in the series: Fire (Fuecoco), Water (Quaxly) and Grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your choice, you may want to know more about what they will eventually become through their developments, and this is where we can help.

Spoilers follow.

Ultimately, the final evolutions of all three Pokemon revolve around different types of stage performers. As a result, they each appear somewhat bipedal. For example, the adorable little Fuecoco has become Skeledirge, the “Singer Pokemon,” and his entry in the Pokedex reflects his opera singer status.

The three also get some unusual subgenres this time around. Fire has usually been matched with Fighting, so much so that Pokemon fans crack jokes on repeat, but this time it’s Quaxly’s watery evolution that’s getting a fighting subtype. Fuecoco evolves into Fire and Ghost type, while Sprigatito gets Grass and Dark combination. They each learn a few other move types as well – for example, Sprigatito eventually learns a Fairy Play Rough type move.

No matter what you choose, your opponent Nemona will choose the weak one for him. So if you choose Sprigatito, for example, you will be fighting regularly against Nemona and Quaxly, because Water is weak to Grass. Ultimately, which one you choose will depend on personal preference, and as always, there will be plenty of Fire, Water, and Grass Pokémon roaming the wild to fill in any gaps in your list.

Sprigatito – Floragato – Meowscarada (Wizard Pokemon) – Grass, Darkness

Gallery

Fuecoco – Crocalor – Skeledirge (Singer Pokemon) – Fire, Ghost

Gallery

Quaxly – Quaxwell – Quaquaval (Dancer Pokemon) – Water, fighting

Gallery

Fuecoco is probably the choice if you want the smoothest path through the early game. While gyms can technically be played in any order, gym leaders will have progressively more powerful Pokémon, and ones that don’t match your level. Since the easiest gyms are Bug and Grass – both of which are weak at shooting – Fuecoco will speed you through the early game so you can build up a larger roster of monsters. As a bonus, Ghost’s ultimate type will aid in later encounters against other powerful Psychic and Ghost opponents. To learn more about ordering play through an open world game, check out our badge claim guide.

And for more information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out How long does it take for Pokemon Scarlett and Violet to win?along with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet movie review.