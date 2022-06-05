Pokémon Go ‘Rhi’s Arrival,’ special quest rewards ‘A Radiant World’

for the second day of pokemon go A collection of special quests based on a short story has been added, at the festival on June 5th, to introduce Alola’s super monsters to the game. The “Rhi’s Arrival” quest guide will outline all steps and rewards for these quests.

While “Rhi’s Arrival” is open to all players, the set of special quests to continue, “A Radiant World,” is Available only for Pokemon Go Fest card holders. Once you open and start both sets of missions, you will be able to complete them at any time. It is worth noting that the movie “A Radiant World” rewards a nihiljothe new Ultra Beast that was just added to the game on Sunday.

We list all the steps below.

Private search to get to Rhi Step 1 of 3

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (200 Stardust)

Hatch an egg (22 buckyballs)

Complete two field quests (2 Razz Berries)

Rewards: 2 Nanab Berry, Encounter Numel, 200 XP

Private Rhi Access Research Step 2 of 3

Battle in the Blitz (2 Revival)

Take 2 shots of your Pokémon (2 Super Potions)

Move 10 Pokemon (200 Stardust)

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries, Drilbur encounter, 22 big balls

Private search to get to Rhi Step 3 of 3

Catch 10 Earth-type Pokemon (22 Draper Candy)

Play 5 Earth-type Pokémon (2 Snow Stones)

Evolve 3 Earth-type Pokémon (Trapinch Showdown

prize: 1 Lure Unit, Swinub Meet, 1 TM . Charge

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 1 of 6

Walk 1 km (22 bouquet balls)

Make 10 cute throws (2 lucky eggs)

Catch 10 Pokémon (22 truffles)

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 2022 XP, 22 Super Balls

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 2 of 6

Catch 10 different types of Pokemon (2,022 stardust)

Defeat 2 Go Rocket members (1 incense)

Complete 2 Field Research missions (22 buckyballs)

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries Silver, 2 Premium Raid Cards, 2022 Stardust

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 3 of 6

Battle in Two Raids (2 Max Revival)

Use 2 Super Powerful Charged Attacks (Maximum 2 Doses)

Win a Raid (2 Golden Raz Berry)

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, Bronzor Encounter, 2,022 XP

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 4 of 6

– Send 2 gifts to friends (22 Shaymin Candy)

Play with your friend twice (2 sitters)

Hatch an egg (2022 stardust)

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries, Meet Nihilego, 2 Razz Berries

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 5 of 6

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (2,022 XP)

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokemon (22 Super Balls)

Take a shot of your friend (1 incense)

Rewards: 1 Snow Stone, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Star Piece

Radioactive Scientist Special Search Step 6 of 6

Claim the reward (2,022 XP)

Claim Reward (2,022 Stardust)

Claim the reward (2,022 XP)

prize: 4044 Stardust, 2022 XP