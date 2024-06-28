Pokémon GO won’t let some players attend its birthday party

The mobile phone game was a huge success Pokemon Go never make mistake a an opportunity to Make a For some inexplicable reason shocking resolutionIts latest release coincides with the game’s eighth birthday, as it made the strange decision to deny access to old players who completed a specific mission in 2020.

What’s New After Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week in Gaming

every year, Pogo It celebrates its anniversary with some in-game events, some free and some premium. For the year 2024,Pokemon Go“‘s 8th Anniversary Party” offers a host of features, including a way to encounter Meltan without a Mystery Chest, a bunch of recycled monsters wearing party hats, some standard timed quests (both free and paid), and the main feature, a $5 cool quest. It’s called Whispers in the Woods featuring the brilliant Celebi. (Oh, and in a choice that seems very off-the-nose, the only new Pokemon to get a party hat this year are Grimer and Muk.)

Whispers in the Woods is a new, very lengthy quest that will end with players getting one of the best Pokémon to chase, the shiny Celebi. But along the way, it also nets 153 awesome Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, a Poffin, some rare candies, Lure Units, TMs, Battle Passes, a load of XP and Stardust, and more. Even leaving Celebi aside, that’s a huge amount of in-game items for five bucks. Incubators alone would normally cost you more.

Which makes the even more surprising discovery that anyone who happened to have completed the distracted private search for something shiny in 2020 is not allowed to participate. The option to get a ticket appears grayed out in the store, with the unhelpful message, “You already have a ticket for this event, or you have an active or completed search that denies you the ability to purchase this ticket.”

Visit Blog for the eventYou have been informed of this in the footnote.

Trainers who have completed the “Distracted by a Shiny Thing” special quest story will not be able to purchase this cool quest story.

No reason was given, and we have yet to receive a response from Niantic to our question as to why. Now, it probably has something to do with… Legendary Pokemon from Generation 2 Being a unique and special creature, not one of many of its kind, like Pikachu or Charizard. But then, that was already completely undermined by allowing players to have a regular, shiny version of the monster, so what?

Complaining about not being able to give Niantic another five dollars at the time Pogo The game has been allowed to get pretty bad, which may seem a bit odd, but that’s because it only compounds the frustrations. There’s not much of substance to do in the game lately, and simple events that used to be free are now paid, while the recent artwork is so unimaginably huge that it’s almost unmanageable. (Glimmers of Gratitude, for example, requires you to catch 492 Pokémon from all Of the first four regions, for The first stage of seven.)

Finally, Whispers In The Woods will become a much easier event to enjoy, with great Pokémon at the end (and the chance to catch a shiny Celebi with possibly better stats than the one you got before), and a huge array of very useful in-game items for a relatively cheap price. Denying access to those who have dedicated themselves to the game enough to play for over four years is a very stupid decision, and even more annoying given that it would be worth buying the game even if it just denied Celebi at the end.

As mentioned, we reached out to Niantic to ask them about the latest developments. Meanwhile, veteran players are enjoying catching Muk in a hat.

.