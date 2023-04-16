Poland and Hungary ban grain imports from Ukraine to protect their farmers

Accumulation of stocks lowers local prices. However, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski insisted that Poland would support Ukraine.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Published 04/15/2023 at 6:17 PM Upgrade 04/16/2023 at 10:04

This content is not accessible. Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Ukraine Presidential Press Ser / Reuters

Poland and Hungary decided on Saturday to ban imports of grain and other agricultural products from neighboring Ukraine to protect their own farmers, officials in both countries said. Since the traditional export route through the Black Sea has been blocked by the Russian invasion, Ukrainian grain to foreign countries goes through the EU.

But due to logistical problems, grain stocks piled up in Poland and local prices fell, leading to protests by farmers and the resignation of Poland’s agriculture minister. “The government has decided today (Saturday) to ban the entry and import of grain into Poland, as well as dozens of agricultural food products.Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling party in the village of Lys in northern Poland, said.

This content is not accessible.

otherwise,”This will cause a serious crisis in the agricultural sector in Poland“, he added. Addressing a rally of his Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski underlined Poland’s firm support for Ukraine. “We remain friends and allies of Ukraine without the slightest change“, he said.

“Read more – Franco-French imbroglio in the export of grain

However, Ukraine’s Ministry of Agricultural Policy said on Saturday that “I regret the decision of his Polish partner“. “Polish farmers are facing a difficult situation, but we would like to point out that Ukrainian farmers are facing a much tougher situation.Due to the war, the ministry has issued an opinion.

Future contract

The latter proposed that the two countries should find a mutually satisfactory agreement in the coming days. In a move similar to Poland, Hungary’s agriculture minister said in a Facebook post that it had imposed a ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine. Poland and Hungary said their bans would remain in effect until June 30.

In Poland, import restrictions apply to cereals, sugar, meat, fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs and other food products. On the Hungarian side, it refers to cereals, oilseeds and other agricultural products, according to a statement by the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture, published by the MTI news agency.

Last month, Poland and four other Central European countries asked the European Union for help in solving problems caused by low prices for Ukrainian grain. In its press release, Budapest underlines “The government is waiting for a permanent solution and accepting EU measures“, emphasizes the need to protect”The interests of the Hungarian agricultural community“.