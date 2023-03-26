Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Elm Street in Manchester because of the accident

Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Elm Street in Manchester due to an accident. The Manchester Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of ​​Elm Street and Valley Street, the junction near Market Baskett. The accident involved a jeep and a motorcycle. Police said the accident near 267 Elm Street will cause traffic to back up and turn around for an unknown amount of time. Information about the cause of the crash or the circumstances of the people involved was not disclosed. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

