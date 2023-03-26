March 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Elm Street in Manchester because of the accident

Cheryl Riley March 27, 2023 1 min read

Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Elm Street in Manchester due to an accident. The Manchester Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of ​​Elm Street and Valley Street, the junction near Market Baskett. The accident involved a jeep and a motorcycle. Police said the accident near 267 Elm Street will cause traffic to back up and turn around for an unknown amount of time. Information about the cause of the crash or the circumstances of the people involved was not disclosed. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Manchester, New Hampshire –

Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Elm Street in Manchester due to an accident.

The Manchester Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of ​​Elm Street and Valley Street, the junction near Market Baskett.

The accident involved a jeep and a motorcycle.

Police said the accident near 267 Elm Street will cause traffic to back up and turn around for an unknown amount of time.

Information about the cause of the crash or the circumstances of the people involved was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

See also  Major stock averages drop for the third week, Nasdaq records a six-day losing streak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Up to 80 percent of workers can see jobs being impacted by AI

March 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cruz shared the commentary after a robottaxi crashed into a San Francisco Muni bus

March 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The US is said to be considering more support for banks while giving the First Republic time to shore up the balance sheet

March 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

The Mississippi news anchor is no longer on the air after quoting Snoop Dogg’s lyric

March 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

5 planets will line up in the night sky this week. Here’s how to see them

March 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Furious finishing determined the Final Four: No. 5 seeds Miami, San Diego State in

March 27, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Microsoft might just kill this amazing Xbox Game Pass deal

March 27, 2023 Len Houle