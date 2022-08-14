August 14, 2022

Police are no longer investigating Anne Heck's car crash - Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus August 14, 2022 2 min read

ann heck She was involved in a horrific car accident in Los Angeles that resulted in her brain death, which defines death in California, although it is still Being on life support devices Awaiting evaluation of organ donors. Law enforcement authorities were investigating the incident but have now suspended the investigation due to the recent events.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement People. “Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will continue to be collected upon arrival as a matter of formality and included in the case as a whole. When a person suspected of a crime has expired, we are not present to provide consideration.”

Anne Heche was watching the “Masked Diva” before her crash

On August 5, Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper I crashed into a Los Angeles apartment that caught fire. The Six days and seven nights The actor was taken to the hospital after suffering burns. Friday, August 12, her family issued a statement After the doctors said she was brain dead.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and cheerful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement read. “Ann will be sorely missed but lives on through her beautiful sons, embodied creative work, and emotional calling. Her courage to always stand up for who she really is, and to spread her message of love and acceptance, will continue to make a lasting impact.”

Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper, and others honor Anne Hechey

