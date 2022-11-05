Police open investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO – Police have launched an investigation into allegations that the San Antonio Spurs are a former goalkeeper Joshua Primo Presented himself on multiple occasions to a former team therapist during counseling sessions.

Dr Hilary Cawthen has sued Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals nine times during multiple sessions.

In addition to the civil complaint filed Thursday in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, Cawthen has filed a criminal complaint against Primo.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that it had “established contact with the victim involved in the Joshua Primo incident.” The sheriff’s office called it a “preliminary investigation into the allegations” against Primo.

2 related

In her lawsuit, the former team psychologist said Spurs had done nothing to discipline Primo or address her concerns “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s inappropriate sexual behaviour”.

Cawthen said she had informed and requested a meeting with Spurs general manager Brian Wright after what she described as Primo’s first incident of inappropriate exposure in December 2021. She said her request for a meeting in January was postponed by Wright until March, during which time Cawthen was postponed. She continued to consult Primo despite her concerns.

Cawthen said her role with the team was sidelined in the months that followed, culminating in her not renewing her contract in August.

Couthen said she was angry, confused and sad that Primo had faced no discipline for his actions until Tottenham released him an hour before their Oct. 28 home game against Chicago. Primo authorized the concessions on Monday but did not sign with another team.

In a statement issued shortly after Kothen’s press conference, Tottenham chief executive RC Buford said the franchise did not agree with “the accuracy of the facts, details and timeline presented today”.

San Antonio coach Greg Popovich, speaking ahead of Friday night’s game against the Clippers, said he could not comment on when he was first informed of Primo’s alleged behaviour, and what actions Spurs have taken or not taken because it is now a legal issue. Indeed, Popovic said the Spurs team have worked for a long time to maintain a healthy working environment.

“I would just add that anyone who has watched Tottenham for a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken seriously without any doubt whatsoever,” Popovic said. “Unmistakably, the Spurs organization will be at the helm. I am fully confident that the men and women in the management staff who have dealt with and are dealing with this matter have done so purposefully, effectively and promptly and have done so with the utmost care of all persons involved, accused, accused, The people in the organization, to make sure everyone still feels comfortable and safe. I’ll leave my comments at that.”

Popovich was an outspoken advocate of civil rights and for various social causes. The assertion that Tottenham had turned a blind eye to Cawthen’s accusations has alarmed fans.

“The only thing I would say to the fans is to look at the statement I just made about how we’ve handled things over many years,” Popovic said. “In terms of the details, I think they know intellectually, as we all do, that it’s in the hands of the lawyers. We can’t say anything. That pretty much cuts everything. I imagine over time the details will go out, they always do. Everyone has to wait for that.” .”