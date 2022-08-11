Police say at least 31 people were injured while riding in Legoland in Germany

Dozens were injured while riding in an amusement park in Germany Police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the Legoland park in Günzburg, Bavaria, around 2 p.m. local time, when two trains collided on a roller coaster, local police He said in a statement.

Police said the accident occurred when a train stopped on a roller coaster, and a train behind it did not completely break, and collided with it. The police did not specify the flight.

A serpentine train can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the Legoland theme park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, August 11, 2022. Stefan Buchner / DPA via AP

A local police spokesman confirmed to ABC News that at least 31 people were injured in the accident, including one seriously. Police said 16 of them were taken to hospital, while 15 people were assessed at the site and allowed to go home. Police said 10 children, a teenager and 20 adults were among the injured.

Police said three rescue helicopters responded to the site as a precaution, but they were not used.

Police said all passengers have been removed from the flight, which will remain closed.

Police said the Memmingen public prosecutor’s office was investigating the cause of the accident.

A firetruck drives through the entrance to Legoland, August 11, 2022 in Bavaria, Germany. Stefan Puchner/dpa Photo via Newscom

Police said investigators will be at the scene on Friday.

ABC News did not immediately receive a response from the theme park when asked for comment.

Last week, a person died in a serpentine train accident at another German theme park, Clottey Park, after falling from a ride, officials said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.