Leonard Nube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 71-year-old security guard in Luban has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for breaking into a supermarket and using a fake key to steal groceries.

Moses Endlow, from the village of Embofu outside the Loubane center, served as a security guard at bar # 57.

On various occasions from August 18 to last Thursday he entered the Frieserve Investment supermarket and stole food, flour, beans and beef among other groceries.

Endlow, a 13-year-old father, was arrested when workers at a store, confused by the mysterious disappearance of goods, plotted a night ambush.

Lupine pleaded guilty to trespassing illegally when he appeared before resident magistrate Mr Endumo Masuku.

The magistrate said the crime was premeditated in order to elevate Ndlovu’s moral revenge.

“The accused entered into bad circumstances, which is a violation of the rights of others. He used a fake key to open the complainant’s shop and in various cases stole various groceries. In many cases the crime was well calculated and planned in advance as he used the same modus operandi to open the premises.

“As a 71-year-old and a senior citizen, the accused was expected to be a role model for the younger generation and he would have to show greater responsibility as a guardian. Therefore, the court considers that social service in this case will be much easier,” said Magistrate Ndlovu at 30 months. Slapped before imprisonment.

However, 24 months after the magistrate suspended six months to five years on the condition of good conduct.

Attorney Mr Clive Kambo said the complainant, shop owner Mr Talent Kembo, noticed the disorder and devised a plan to catch the thief.

“During the period from August 18, 2020 to August 27, Moses Endlow went to Frieserve Investment and entered the house using the key and opened the closed door and entered through the door.

He stole 7×10 kg of food and 3×2 kg of flour, ”the public prosecutor said.

Mr Tempo and one of the workers, Ms Fumusil Moyo, were staying at the store last Thursday when they ambushed other workers.

At around 3.30am on Friday, Entlow was seen approaching the store and opening the front door, the court was told.

While inside, Ndlovu went to the butcher shop and picked up 2 kg of beef before taking 10 × 500 g of beans.

The court was told that Mr Tempo and Ms. Moyo had rushed to the door and closed it, calling for a backup while Endlow was still inside.

A security guard from a nearby bar heard noises and rushed to the scene, before handing over Entlow, who was handed over to police.

Total value of stolen groceries 450 4 450 and items worth 0 1 050 were recovered.

The duplicate key was also recovered. – cncubeleon