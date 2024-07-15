July 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Politics should not be a battlefield,” Joe Biden insists in his address to the nation

“Politics should not be a battlefield,” Joe Biden insists in his address to the nation

Rusty Knowles July 15, 2024 1 min read

Joe Biden: “We are blessed to live in the best country in the world. I believe that with all my soul, with all my being. So tonight, I ask all Americans to go back to America. (…) Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and hate has no place here in America. We need to come out of our bubbles. We only listen to those we agree with, misinformation is rampant, and foreign actors are shaping the flames of our division to suit their interests, not ours. (…) From the beginning, our founders understood the power of passion. So they created democracy and they gave a chance and balance to defeat brute force. This is America. We should be a democracy where arguments are presented in good faith. In American democracy, the rule of law is respected, decency, decency, and fair play are not simply outdated concepts, but living realities. (…) We must never forget who we are. Don’t forget we are America. Nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing can be done if nothing is done. »

See also  A Belgian nonagenarian case contaminated by two types in an unprecedented way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Moscow warns Germany and Zelensky writes in French
3 min read

Moscow warns Germany and Zelensky writes in French

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
What will be the political consequences in America and around the world? Ask us your questions
2 min read

What will be the political consequences in America and around the world? Ask us your questions

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”
3 min read

Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia and Samoa
2 min read

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia and Samoa

July 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Fossil collector discovers most complete dinosaur in UK since 1923
5 min read

Fossil collector discovers most complete dinosaur in UK since 1923

July 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever in front of a packed Target Center to watch Caitlin Clark.
3 min read

The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever in front of a packed Target Center to watch Caitlin Clark.

July 15, 2024 Joy Love
Apple Approves First PC Emulator for iPhone and iPad
2 min read

Apple Approves First PC Emulator for iPhone and iPad

July 15, 2024 Len Houle