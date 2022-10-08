October 9, 2022

Google Pixel 7 Pro Hazel Close-up

Poll: Should you buy a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro?

Len Houle October 9, 2022 2 min read

Google’s new Pixel 7 phones are here, and they’re nothing short of awesome. They seem to take a lot of what we loved about the Pixel 6 devices and make a lot of improvements with minor design changes, a new chipset, and tons of new features. Not only that, but the phones were launched at the same competitive prices as their competitors; $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the 7 Pro.

Now that pre-orders are open for both devices, we want to know if you’re planning on buying either one.

