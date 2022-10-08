Poll: Should you buy a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro?

Google’s new Pixel 7 phones are here, and they’re nothing short of awesome. They seem to take a lot of what we loved about the Pixel 6 devices and make a lot of improvements with minor design changes, a new chipset, and tons of new features. Not only that, but the phones were launched at the same competitive prices as their competitors; $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the 7 Pro.

Now that pre-orders are open for both devices, we want to know if you’re planning on buying either one.

Are you buying a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

As Chris Weddell of Android Central points out in his book Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hands-on, Hardware is ‘last year’s mark’. Basically, Google does not make any drastic changes from Pixel 6 series. Apart from the camera visor and colors, it will be difficult to distinguish these new phones from their predecessors at first glance. The changes are mostly internal, with a lot of New software tricks.

However, for many, the Pixel 6 series was a test run of Google’s new Silicon Tensor. This was the first time we got a Google chip in Google devices, and the Pixel 6 series didn’t come without a bunch of problems after its launch. However, we expect (read: hope) Google has been able to fix the issues now that we have stability Android 13 And a new Tensor G2 chip at the helm.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a new 10.8MP selfie camera capable of face unlock. It comes with a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB and has 8 GB of RAM.

Of course, the Pixel 7 Pro takes things to a higher level with its 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup adds an additional 5x zoom sensor to bring you closer to your subject. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and can be purchased with up to 512GB of storage.

You can check out our website Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro Comparison Have a look at these two phones side by side to help make your decision. You can also check out some of them early Pixel 7 pre-order deals To ensure you get the best offer on these phones.

Finally, be sure to check out pixel clockIt’s Google’s first smartwatch and works great with the Pixel 7 or even the Pixel 6 series.

You won’t be disappointed with the Pixel 7. It has Google’s latest chipset, and its upgraded cameras mean the end of lackluster photos and even faster night shots.