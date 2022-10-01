Poor performance is ‘bad’ in the long run for active fund managers

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Trading may be around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. And the numbers suggest they still have a long way to go. S&P Global recently published the US SPIVA Mid-2022 Scorecard, which measures how well funds actively managed in the US are performing against certain criteria. The study found that 51% of large-cap domestic equity funds outperformed the S&P 500 in the first half of 2022, on track for their best rate in 13 years — down from an underperforming 85% last year. This is partly due to the market’s downturn, said Anu Ganti, senior director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Ganti told CNBC Bob Pisani on me “ETF Edge” This week, as losses across equities and fixed income, as well as rising risk and inflation, add to the value of active management skills this year. Despite the promising numbers, the poor long-term performance remains, as Pisani noted, “bad.” After five years, the proportion of large companies with low performance is 84%, and this proportion grows to 90% and 95% after 10 and 20 years, respectively. The first half of the year was also disappointing for growth managers, with 79%, 84% and 89% of the large, small and medium growth categories, respectively, underperforming.

Ganti said poor performance rates remain high because active managers historically have had higher costs than passive managers. Because stocks are not distributed normally, active portfolios are often hampered by dominant winners in the stock markets. In addition, managers compete against each other, which makes it more difficult to generate alpha – in the 1960s, active managers had an informational advantage as retail investors dominated the market, but today, active managers mainly compete against professional managers. Other factors include the massive redundancy of deals and the unpredictability of the future. “When we talk about fees, that can work against performance, but it definitely helps by putting feet on the ground and putting a bunch of ads all over the place where you might not see that often in ETFs,” said Tom Lydon, VP of VettaFi. Lydon added that there aren’t enough ETFs in 401(k) plans, as there are plenty of active managers — 75 cents of every dollar that goes to Fidelity funds goes through 401(k plans). The 401(k) business is dominated by people who make money from big deals, unlike low-cost ETFs that don’t make much. With $400 billion in new assets entering ETFs this year and $120 billion in mutual funds, it may take a long time for you to cross those lines. “We’re going to have one of those years when the stock markets may be idle, the fixed income markets may be idle, and the active managers may have to get into low-cost shares to sell to meet redemptions, which will arise at the end of the capital gains dividend.” “You don’t want, in a year when you’re the one who spends the time, to receive the unexpected and unwanted end-of-year gift.”