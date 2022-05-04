Pope says Russians are learning that their “tanks are useless” in Ukraine

Pope Francis said the Russians “have just discovered that their tanks are useless” in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian forces have succeeded in destroying hundreds of Russian tanks.

The Pope has requested a meeting with the Kremlin, but President Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to his request.

While Pope Francis condemned the brutality of the war in Ukraine, he said the Russians were finding their “tanks useless,” in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Tuesday.

said in Article. “Producing and selling guns is a disgrace, but few are daring enough to stand against it.”

Ukrainian fighters were Russian tanks bombing With Western imports such as Ukrainian-made Javelins and Stugna-Ps, as well as other anti-tank weapons throughout the war; Researchers currently estimate that 600 Russian tanks have been destroyed or lost. Experts said that Russian tanks have a machine gun design flaw This makes her vulnerable to beheadings that will kill her crew, known as the “jack-in-the-box effect,” CNN reported. The United States and other NATO allies continue to arm Ukraine with anti-tank weapons as well heavy artillery.

During the interview, Francis appeared to partially blame the outbreak of the war on NATO, which he said was “barking at Russia’s gate.”

“I have no way of telling whether or not his anger was provoked, but I suspect he may have been facilitated by the position of the West,” Francis said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In expressing his concerns about the war, Pope Francis mentioned the Spanish Civil War, which is now test ground For Soviet and Nazi weapons, such as the Messerschmitt 109 fighter and the new artillery to be used in World War II.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, but has yet to criticize Putin externally as the Catholic leader tries to mend historical breaches with the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader is close to Putin. About 20 days after the start of the war, he asked to meet with the Russian president, but he has not yet received a response.

“We’ve had absolutely no answer, but we continue to pressure them on this issue,” Francis said in the interview. However, I am afraid that Putin cannot or does not want to agree to our meeting at the moment.