Portraits of the 13 freed Israeli hostages

Israeli Embassy in the United States Israeli Embassy in the United States The official list of hostages released on Friday, November 24, includes 13 people, including four children and six women over the age of 70.

International – They are aged between 2 and 85 years. The official list of hostages released on Friday, November 24, following an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, includes 13 people, including four children and six women over the age of 70. All of them are Israelis or have dual citizenship. As part of another deal, Qatar also announced the release of ten Thais and one Filipino.

A document released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office names the 13 Israeli hostages as Aviv Katz (2 years old), Ras Katz (4 years old), Emilia Aloni (5 years old), and Zakri Ohad Munder. (age 9), Doran Katz (age 34), Daniel Aloni (age 45), Keren Munday (age 54), Adina Moshe (age 72), Margalit Berta Moses (age 77), Hannah Katsir (age 77), Ruth Munter (78 years old), Sanna Beri (79 years old), Yafa Aadhar (85 years old). A trompinoscope was also released by the Israeli Embassy in the United States.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. See also He found 2.6 kg of gold worth 150,000 euros in one rock, thanks to his metal detector. You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

Yafa Aadhaar is the oldest hostage to be released. A photo of the 85-year-old woman in a van surrounded by Hamas fighters when she was abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7 caused a stir on X (formerly Twitter). His granddaughter, Adwa Aadhaar, appealed for help on social media: “ This is my grandmother, who was taken from her home and taken to Gaza. »

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

Doran Katz and her 4-year-old and 2-year-old daughters

Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and his two daughters, Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2 (in the photo below), Israeli-German. Israeli media recalled that they were abducted on their way to Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the border with Gaza. Haaretz.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

Amelia Aloni, 5 years old, and her mother Danielle Aloni, 44 years old

The girl and her mother were also abducted October 7th at Nir Oz Kibbutz. Seven other members of their family were captured by Hamas, it said liberation.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

Mother, grandmother and son Munder

Teacher Keren Munder, 54, and her son Ohad, 9, were visiting her parents Ruth, 78, and Abraham at Kibbutz Nir Oz when Ruth, Keren and Ohad were abducted by terrorists from Hamas. The grandfather, however, mentions that Avraham was taken captive Parisian.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

72-year-old Adina Moshe and 78-year-old Margalit Moses from Nir Oz

Adina Moshe, a nanny for many years, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her husband was killed trying to protect her. Margalit Moss, a retired teacher, was abducted from her home where she lived alone.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with third party content. So you won’t be able to play our videos that require third-party cookies to work.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. See also Russia accuses the Zelensky regime of "nuclear terrorism". You cannot view this content because: If you are not in either of these cases, please contact us at [email protected].

Sanna Perry was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel. One of his sons was kidnapped by Hamas and another was assassinated. An immigrant from South Africa, she managed Nirim’s grocery store before becoming a seamstress.

Born in Kibbutz Ein Carmel, she is one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a mother of three and grandmother of six grandchildren. Haaretz. She worked as a teacher for many years. liberation She claims to be the daughter of Holocaust survivors. On 7th October she was abducted like everyone else and her husband was killed.

See more HuffPost :