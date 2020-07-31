Portuguese Miracle Mask Is Now on Sale in Spanish Supermarkets

The new Portuguese wonder mask is now on sale in Spanish supermarkets for €9.95. The mask has been analyzed and endorsed by the João Lobo Antunes Molecular Medication Institute in Lisbon (MMI) for its skill to inactivate the virus.

In accordance to the virologist of the MMI, Pedro Simas, the masks demonstrate “an productive inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 even right after 50 washes, observing a 99% viral reduction soon after one particular hour of contact with the tissue”.

The supplier assures that this is a “highly economical, at ease and water-proof reusable mask that has an impressive coating that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus when it comes in get hold of with the tissue”. On top of that, the mask lasts up to 50 washes.

Now the mask is offered in Spanish supermarkets for the modest price tag of €9.95. So considerably, the Portuguese wonder mask is only accessible in Eroski. This new merchandise also has OEKO-Tex certification, which proves the absence of damaging chemical substances all through the production approach, which makes sure harmlessness in human ecological terms.

In addition, the Eroski grocery store chain has indicated that the Portuguese miracle mask is also qualified for the respiratory defense of external particles many thanks to the superior particle retention capability of its fibre/mesh substance. the Eroski grocery store chain has indicated.

Many thanks for reading through ‘Portuguese Wonder Mask Is Now on Sale in Spanish Supermarkets’. Make sure to leave a like or comment if you savored the short article!