September 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Post Malone cancels Boston show just one week after bad theatrical fall

Post Malone cancels Boston show just one week after bad theatrical fall

Roxanne Bacchus September 25, 2022 2 min read

The show will not continue for Post Malone, who canceled his concert in Boston an hour before it was supposed to begin and was rushed to the hospital one week after suffering a bad spill on stage.

The “Better Now” singer wrote in a note: “I have a very hard time breathing and there is a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.” Posted on Twitter Saturday evening. “We are in the hospital now, but with this pain, I cannot do the show tonight. I am so sorry.”

Malone, 27, had a bad fall During a show in St. Louis Last week, walking down a slope and getting into a hole that wasn’t covered properly. His face and entire body hit the ground, as a video clip showed him lying and writing in pain.

The show continued but by Saturday it was clear that something wasn’t right.

“On the tour, I usually get up at 4pm, and today I wake up to crackling sounds [sic] On the right side of my body. I felt good last night, but today I feel completely different than I did before.”

Post Malone
The artist canceled the show shortly before it was due, citing difficulty breathing.
Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images
After Malone's fall
Paramedics rushed Malone to his side after he was unable to get up at his show in St. Louis last week.
Twitter / @mariettaDaviz

He pledged to reschedule the TD Garden performance.

See also  Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Disney Pull Films from Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tyler Perry addresses Spike Lee’s criticism of ‘Materials’ with Chris Wallace

September 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Queer as Folk’ canceled after one season – Deadline

September 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

King Charles is pictured with his red box performing his official duties for the first time | Royal | News

September 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Post Malone cancels Boston show just one week after bad theatrical fall

September 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA delays Artemis 1 lunar rocket launch again as Tropical Storm Ian approaches | NASA

September 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Comprehensive Live Updates

September 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It looks like a new Guilty Gear Strive or DNF Duel announcement is coming this weekend

September 25, 2022 Len Houle