Post Malone cancels Boston show just one week after bad theatrical fall

The show will not continue for Post Malone, who canceled his concert in Boston an hour before it was supposed to begin and was rushed to the hospital one week after suffering a bad spill on stage.

The “Better Now” singer wrote in a note: “I have a very hard time breathing and there is a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.” Posted on Twitter Saturday evening. “We are in the hospital now, but with this pain, I cannot do the show tonight. I am so sorry.”

Malone, 27, had a bad fall During a show in St. Louis Last week, walking down a slope and getting into a hole that wasn’t covered properly. His face and entire body hit the ground, as a video clip showed him lying and writing in pain.

The show continued but by Saturday it was clear that something wasn’t right.

“On the tour, I usually get up at 4pm, and today I wake up to crackling sounds [sic] On the right side of my body. I felt good last night, but today I feel completely different than I did before.”

The artist canceled the show shortly before it was due, citing difficulty breathing. Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Paramedics rushed Malone to his side after he was unable to get up at his show in St. Louis last week. Twitter / @mariettaDaviz

He pledged to reschedule the TD Garden performance.